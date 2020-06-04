STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Single-day virus cases in India breach 9,000-mark, tally hits 216919

The surging numbers every day could be a clear indicator that the epidemic is yet to peak in the country.

Published: 04th June 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India reached yet another grim Covid-19 milestone on Thursday when the cases detected within a day crossed 9,000 mark - the highest single-day tally.

A total of 9,304 fresh Covid-19 cases were diagnosed within a 24-hour period and the country now has 2,16, 919 total confirmed cases of which 1,06,737 are active cases while 1,04,107 patients have been declared as recovered.

There are now 6,075 infection-related deaths in the country of which 260 were recorded within a 24 hour period.

Just three days back, the daily case count had crossed the 8,000-mark. The surging numbers every day could be a clear indicator that the epidemic is yet to peak in the country.

The country stands seventh among the nations worst hit by the pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain, and Italy.

Of the 260 deaths reported since Wednesday morning, the highest 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, 7 each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, 4 in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra the worst-hit state in India, which has nearly 40,000 active cases as on Thursday has also recorded the maximum 2,587 fatalities so far, followed by Gujarat with 1,122 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 371, West Bengal 345, Uttar Pradesh 229, Rajasthan 209, Tamil Nadu 208, Telangana 99 and Andhra Pradesh 68 deaths.

In terms of death per million, Delhi however tops the chart with this figure at 27.7 per cent whereas in the case of Maharashtra too, the statistic is very high at 20.

The state-wise case fatality rate which was the highest in West Bengal and had even crossed 10 at one point has reduced by nearly half and is now the highest in Gujarat at 6.2. Overall CFR due to the infectious disease in the country is 2.8 percent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India tally India Coronavirus single-day tally 9000-mark
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp