Single-day virus cases in India breach 9,000-mark, tally hits 216919

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India reached yet another grim Covid-19 milestone on Thursday when the cases detected within a day crossed 9,000 mark - the highest single-day tally.

A total of 9,304 fresh Covid-19 cases were diagnosed within a 24-hour period and the country now has 2,16, 919 total confirmed cases of which 1,06,737 are active cases while 1,04,107 patients have been declared as recovered.

There are now 6,075 infection-related deaths in the country of which 260 were recorded within a 24 hour period.

Just three days back, the daily case count had crossed the 8,000-mark. The surging numbers every day could be a clear indicator that the epidemic is yet to peak in the country.

The country stands seventh among the nations worst hit by the pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain, and Italy.

Of the 260 deaths reported since Wednesday morning, the highest 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, 7 each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, 4 in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra the worst-hit state in India, which has nearly 40,000 active cases as on Thursday has also recorded the maximum 2,587 fatalities so far, followed by Gujarat with 1,122 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 371, West Bengal 345, Uttar Pradesh 229, Rajasthan 209, Tamil Nadu 208, Telangana 99 and Andhra Pradesh 68 deaths.

In terms of death per million, Delhi however tops the chart with this figure at 27.7 per cent whereas in the case of Maharashtra too, the statistic is very high at 20.

The state-wise case fatality rate which was the highest in West Bengal and had even crossed 10 at one point has reduced by nearly half and is now the highest in Gujarat at 6.2. Overall CFR due to the infectious disease in the country is 2.8 percent.