Suspected Bangladeshi cattle thief beaten to death in Assam

Police have apprehended other suspects of cattle thefts and inquest of the dead body and other formalities are being done in the presence of Circle Officer of Patharkand.

Published: 04th June 2020

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By ANI

KARIMGANJ: One Bangladeshi national succumbed to his injuries after he was physically assaulted by locals here in Karimganj for allegedly lifting domestic cows on Tuesday, police said.

In a press statement, Karimganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna informed on Wednesday that the deceased has been identified as Ranjit Munda.

As per police, on May 1, three unknown suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals along with one Indian National illegally entered into Putin Tea Garden near Champabari Broken Orange Pekoe (BOP) just adjacent to Indo-Bangladesh Border with a view to the lifting of domestic cows from the garden.

"While some local people of the garden noticed them and shouted, they tried to escape, but ultimately they have been apprehended by the local people and one of the Bangladeshi national namely Ranjit Munda died as he was physically assaulted by locals on the spot," police said.

Police have apprehended other suspects of cattle thefts and inquest of the dead body and other formalities are being done in the presence of Circle Officer of Patharkand.

Further investigation is underway.

