UP CM asks officials to prepare for 'unlocking' state as per Centre's norms

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to make preparations for "unlocking" the state, starting June 8, as per the Centre's guidelines.

"The unlock arrangements starting from June 8 should be followed as per the Centre's guidelines.

The relaxations should be studied and implemented accordingly," an official statement quoted the chief minister as telling officials during a meeting to review arrangements to resume economic activities and relax other restrictions imposed to stem the COVID-19 spread.

Stressing on breaking chain of infection, the chief minister said, "It is necessary that death rate should be minimum. The testing facilities should be enhanced and pool testing of migrants who are coming from other states should be done."

He said in offices, instead of spray bottles, sanitiser machine with sensor should be used to avoid spread of the virus.

He said the work of establishing medical colleges on PPP model should be expedited.