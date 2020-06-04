STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP ramps up COVID-19 sample testing to over 10,000 per day

UP CM Yogi Aditynath has directed the authorities concerned to raise the number of sample testing to 15,000 by next week and 20,000 by this month-end.

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking the logistical facilities to the next level, Uttar Pradesh has ramped up the COVID-19 sample testing to over 10,000 per day. During the last 24 hours, 10,563 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients were tested across 31 laboratories of the state. However, UP CM Yogi Aditynath has issued directives to the authorities concerned to raise the number of sample testing to 15,000 by next week and 20,000 by this month-end.

Meanwhile, with 371 fresh COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the state tally hit 8992. While 78 patients were on oxygen support, six were on life support systems across the state. The state death toll stood at 245.

According to the study on the pattern of infection in the state, 83 per cent of the total patients those with one or more comorbid conditions. “So it is imperative that people with comorbidities must take special caution to keep the virus away as they are at the higher risk,” said Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad here on Thursday.

He claimed that as per the studies, while the rate of infection among the elderly (60 years and above) was just 6 per cent of the total infliction, the rate of fatality among them had been 32% of the total number of deaths.

Similarly, the studies show that in the age group of 51-60 years, the rate of infection has been 8.8 per cent of the total cases but the rate of fatality has been 31.5 per cent.

Given the huge influx of migrants the tally of COVID-19 cases has witnessed a surge, the principal secretary said. So far, 80960 samples of migrants were sent for testing of which 2583 were found positive. “This makes around 28 per cent of the total number of positive cases of corona virus in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Over 32 lakh migrants have returned to the state by 1682 trains, 10,000 buses and private vehicles.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi, the state has ramped up the number of beds to over 1 lakh across three-tier system of hospitals in the state. “There are 1,01,236 beds in 52 dedicated Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 COVID-19 hospitals in the state,” he said. So far, 3.15 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, added Awasthi.

