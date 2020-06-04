Vijay Mallya to be extradited ‘anytime soon’, says ED source

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya is likely to be extradited to India “anytime soon”, according to a senior Enforcement Directorate officer.

Mallya has been living in London since he left India in March 2016.

“Mallya has exhausted all available legal options in the UK with the last appeal, which he lost in the UK top court on May 14 against his extradition to India.

There was one more option — of mercy petition — available to him, but he has reportedly decided not to avail it,” said the officer. India and the UK had signed an extradition treaty in November 1993.

The former owner of United Spirits and founder of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, Mallya faces charges of fraud and money laundering to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

The charges against him are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate.

Though sources in both agencies denied sending any team to London to bring Mallya back, they told TNIE that he may return to India on his own since there are no more legal remedies left for him in the UK.

Mallya had pleaded against his extradition to India citing poor prison conditions.

The UK court had sought a detailed report on the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai, where he will be lodged after his extradition. The CBI had sent the details along with a video of the prison to the UK court.