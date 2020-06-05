16 cops from one police station in Madhya Pradesh quarantined after SAF jawan tests COVID-19 positive

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 16 cops posted at the Chinor police station in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh have been quarantined, after a Special Armed Force (SAF) jawan temporarily posted in the police’s station’s jurisdiction tested positive for the COVID-19.

The SAF constable of 25th Battalion in Bhopal hails from Banwar village of Gwalior district.

He had arrived to the village on leave in March when the nationwide lockdown was announced. As per the Director General of Police (DGP) order directing cops stuck in various places due to lockdown could join duties at the nearest police station, the concerned SAF constable started working at Chinor police station.

“He was subsequently posted in his own village to ensure total lockdown was followed in the market there. When the lock-down was ended, he resumed duties at the 25th SAF Battalion HQ in Bhopal, where he tested positive for the COVID-19 on June 1. Subsequently, at least seven cops of Chinor police station in Gwalior, who daily came in his direct contact were institutionally quarantined, while nine other cops at the police station, including the in-charge and a woman constable, were home quarantined in the police station campus only,” additional SP (ASP-Gwalior Rural) Surendra Singh Gaur told The New Indian Express.

With just one cop left at the Chinor police station after quarantining of 16 cops, the staff is now headed by a sub-inspector was sent from another police station. “The police station, despite crunch of staff has started functioning after sanitization,” the ASP added.