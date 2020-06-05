STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2,933 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra in a day; tally 77,793

The number of discharged patients in the state rose to 33,681 as 1,352 patients were sent back home after recovery, the health department said in a statement.

Workers carry material to build a quarantine and hospital facility for treating critical COVID-19 patients at RTO Kandarpada in Mumbai Thursday June 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 2,933 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 77,793, the state health department said.

As 123 coronavirus positive patients died during the day, the death toll increased to 2,710, it said.

Of the 123 deaths, 68 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The department said that 30 of these deaths occurred in the last two days, while the rest were from the period between April 30 and June 1.

The number of active cases is 41,402, it said, adding that as many as 5,10,176 people have been tested so far.

There are 3,804 containment zones in the state.

Currently 5,60,303 people are in home quarantine and 30,623 are in institutional quarantine, it said.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 43.29 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.48 per cent, it added.

Of the total positive cases recorded so far, 58,878 are in the MMR area, where 1,810 patients have succumbed to the infection.

Malegaon city in Nashik district has so far recorded 762 cases and 58 deaths, Pune city has reported 7,700 cases and 351 deaths, Solapur city 1,065 cases and 86 deaths, Aurangabad city 1,668 cases and 87 deaths, Akola city 633 cases and 27 deaths, while Nagpur city has reported 619 cases and 11 deaths.

Maharashtra's COVID tally is as follows: Positive cases: 77,793, deaths: 2,710, recovered: 33,681, active cases: 41,402, people tested so far: 5,10,176.

