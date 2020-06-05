STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

50 at weddings, 20 for last rites: Jharkhand updates coronavirus guidelines for non-containment zones

Activities barred in the notification issued on June 1 would continue to remain suspended, including the closure of all religious places.

Published: 05th June 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar

A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: A maximum of 50 people are allowed to take part in wedding ceremonies and 20 in last rite rituals in Jharkhand, according to the fresh guidelines issued by the state government for non-containment zones.

All the those attending both the rituals should wear face covers or masks and ensure social distancing, as per the guidelines issued late Thursday.

Activities barred in the notification issued on June 1 would continue to remain suspended, including the closure of all religious places, it said.

Large gatherings at social, political, sports, entertainment, education, culture and religious programmes would remain banned, it added.

Asking the people to maintain a six-feet distance at public places, the guidelines said people over the age of 65 and those below ten, besides pregnant women, should remain indoors unless they have to go out for health reasons.

Spiting in public places and drinking are strictly prohibited.

Having paan, gutka and tobacco products in the public are also banned.

Some other guidelines issued by the Centre were also mentioned in the states notification, as the country eases through 'Unlock-1' to reignite economic activities after the over-two-month-long coronavirus-forced lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand coronavirus Coronavirus social distancing COVID-19
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp