Amit Shah appeals everyone to preserve environment for better future

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to everyone to take a resolution to preserve the environment for a better future.

Shah also said from time immemorial, India has a rich tradition and deep knowledge about nature conservation.

"Different ways of worshipping and preserving the environment are intrinsic to our culture.

On this #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us resolve to preserve our environment for a better tomorrow," he tweeted.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.