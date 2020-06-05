STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Belgium expresses interest in importing fox nuts from Bihar

The Embassy of Belgium through video conferencing discussed marketing and all commercial angels of makhana for different markets in the country.

Fox nuts, Makhana

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  Joining the bandwagon of western countries, Belgium too expressed its interest in starting trading of Bihar's the most nutritious cash crop -makhana(fox nuts).

Belgium, which is one of the six founding countries of the European Union with its headquarters at Brusells, has a suitable market for the foods items like makhana because of its population's eating habits.

Speaking to New Indian Express, Satyajit Singh, Bihar's one of the prominent exporter said, "The Embassy of Belgium discussed over the marketing and branding of makhana for its 12 million population through video conferencing".

He said that the government of India has taken an initiative for global promotion of makhana through its all embassies on other countries.

Singh runs a company known as '"Shakti-Sudha" in Patna and has been working an agricultural activist for the global promotion of makhana since 2006.

Impressed at his initiative and others like him, Nitish Kumar led government has also intensified the efforts towards the cash crop's cultivation and its subsequent exports on a large scale.
"Belgium govt has invited the Shakti Sudha to participate in its annual mega agriculture fair, which is held in the month of October every year, by putting a stall of makhana for the five days of fair. It's a great thing for the start like Bihar,which is the largest producer of makhana", Singh said.

Quoting figures, Singh said that the cultivation of makhana in Bihar has increased from 2000 hectares in 2006 to 20000 hectares in 2020 with the production quantity of 2000  tonnes in 2006 to 20000 tonnes in 2020.

"At present, one kg of makhana fetches Rs 400 growing ten times higher than it rate of Rs 40 per kg in 2006," he said.

Almost 12000 farmers are associated with Singh's company.

