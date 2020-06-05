Bihar's Rajendranagar Railway station tops country's Green station ranking

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Rajendranagar Railway station of East Central Railway (ECR), headquartered at Bihar's Hajipur with five divisions under command, has come first among more than seven hundred stations of the Indian Railways in the Green Station Ranking for its contribution in reducing global warming.

This station in Patna has been placed in the first position with a score of 95.5% in the survey conducted by the Quality Council of India.

Sharing this with media, Chief spokesperson of ECR, Rajesh Kumar on Thursday said that the zone has also been ranked third among the 16 zones in the entire Indian Railways with a remarkable improvement of 12 places in reducing the global warming.

"The ECR's 52 stations have also obtained the ISO-14001:2015 certificates after being selected under the national green authority act with works done to promote non conventional energy on a large scale", Kumar said, adding further that other works in the direction of green cover, solid waste management, energy management and other eco friendly moves are being carried out.

Besides all this,Kumar said that rainwater harvesting system has also been installed at 10 railway station buildings at Patna junction, Rajendranagar, Danapur,Patliputra, Dhanbad,Barakana,Gomo, Barwadhih,chopan and Tori.

"Side by side during the financial year of 2019-20, water and energy audits of 52 stations under all the five divisions at Danapur, Samastipur, Dhanbad, Samastipur and Sonepur, have been carried out", Kumar claimed, adding that organic waste manure plants are already installed at Muzaffarpur, Rajendranagar, Sonepur, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Jaynagar, Saharsa and Raxaul.