Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to launch stir against government push for privatisation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has decided to launch a nationwide agitation on June 10 against the government’s decision to open various sectors, especially critical ones like coal, defence and railways, for private participation.

The decision was taken at a two-day meeting of the national coordination committee of BMS, said its national general secretary Virjesh Upadhyay. The BMS has also been protesting against dilution of labour laws in various states. “It is being observed from past few decisions of the government that it is trying to impose its unjust decisions on the workers. The BMS is committed to fight until it stops the government from taking antipublic sector and anti-worker decisions,” said Upadhyay.