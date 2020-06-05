STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: IIT-Banaras Hindu University develops anti-microbial mask

The mask has been developed by doctor Marshal and his team at the School of Biomedical Engineering in the IIT-BHU.

Published: 05th June 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Children wear mask to cover their face during the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi

Children wear mask to cover their face during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

VARANASI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has developed an anti-microbial multilayer face mask.

The face mask has been developed to annihilate pathogenic micro-organisms stuck to the outer surface of the mask and limit further spread of secondary infections.

The mask currently being sold in the market act as a filter to stop the entry of microbes to oral and nasal airways but are not effective on the microbe stuck to the mask surface.

The mask has been developed by doctor Marshal and his team at the School of Biomedical Engineering in the IIT-BHU.

According to Marshal, this shortcoming of masks could be very dangerous for medical and paramedical staff due to the presence of higher viral or bacterial load on their outer surface.

His team addressed this problem by stacking different layers of nano-metal conjugated with a protonated amine matrix.

IIT-BHU director Prof. Pramod Kumar Jain said that the institute is fully prepared to fight against the virus while fulfilling its social obligations and is ready to cooperate with the government and administration for all such needs.

Earlier, the institute had developed a prototype of UV-C light-based surface-cum-room sanitizer, full-body sanitization device and several other innovations to fight against coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BHU IIT Banaras Hindu University Indian Institute of Technology anti-microbial face mask COVID Warrior
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp