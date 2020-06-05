STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Express Expressions with Ashok Gehlot | Centre should bail out the states, says Rajasthan CM

he Centre should come forward to help the states, Gehlot said in a conversation with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director,

Published: 05th June 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Emphasising that COVID-19 battle is fought by the states in the true sense, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the suggestions made by him during video-conferencing with the prime minister on lockdown and planning for the pandemic were not accepted.

The Centre should come forward to help the states, Gehlot said in a conversation with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express on TNIE’s Expressions, a series of live webcasts with people who matter.

Did PM accept CMs’ suggestions during his interaction?

I gave some simple suggestions (to the PM) but he did not accept. The COVID-19 battle is fought by the states and the Centre is only guiding.

The Rs 20,000 crore package is of no use till states get direct money as their revenue has come down to 30 per cent.

The Centre must release Rs 1 lakh crore grants in total to all states to fight COVID-19. Both states and Centre must join hands together to defeat the pandemic.

How has Covid-19 impacted development?
Rajasthan suffered a revenue loss of Rs 11,000 crore in April alone. Revenue was going down even before COVID-19 owing to global economic slowdown.

We are worried as to how we will meet our budgetary targets. The Centre should help as they have the RBI and control currency printing. It will take a minimum of six months before revenue generation starts as the industry has just opened.

The Centre should come forward and help the states and provide the money.

What should have the PM done to revive the MSME sector?

The PM should have waived off farmers’ loan and interest on pending loans on MSMEsshould also have been waived off to give a push to the sector. Also, interest on new loans should have been reduced.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has written to PM suggesting some measures?

The Prime Minister should respond to the suggestions made by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties.

The Centre should patiently listen to the opposition and avoid politicising the matter like it happened on the running of Shramik trains and transporting migrants by buses.

The Prime Minister should also come forward and share the government’s future strategy to handle the crisis due to COVID-19 and lockdown.

We want to know what the Centre wants to do in future and the PM should come forward and tell us the plans.

There has been politics over the migrant crisis?

Rajasthan has spent 25.25 crore on trains and buses to ferry migrants and 13 lakh workers have returned to the state while 6.15 lakh left.

Has Congress failed to play the role of a strong opposition?

The party is united under the Gandhi Parivar and has been playing the role of the leading opposition party. I believe that the future of the party is bright under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and there is a good understanding between everyone in the party and all are performing their duties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp