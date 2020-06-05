STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown showstoppers

Snow-capped mountains, flocks of birds and animals on quiet streets— here are sights & scenes that were spotted in the past two months

Published: 05th June 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Within less than two months of staying indoors, carbon pollution worldwide dropped by 17 per cent. With vehicular and industrial emissions out of the way, levels of particulate matter, including aerosols, have also drastically. Waterbodies, footpaths and community dumpyards look devoid of the garbage that normally inhabits them. The chirping of birds has replaced the sound of screeching bikes and honking cars. The air has cleared up to uncover sights that haven’t been hiding behind the dark fumes of pollution for the last three decades. Here are a few enchanting sights that have been witnessed during the lockdown.

Pride walk
Commuters on a deserted road in Rajasthan were awed by a muster of peacocks that were blocking their way. A video shot by Vinod Sharma and posted on Twitter by Parveen Kaswan, an official at the Indian Forest Service, shows over 40-odd peacocks lounging on the highway before opening up a path for commuting vehicles. The video was posted on May 17 and has received responses of many others who have noticed peacocks in their, otherwise quiet, localities.

A peek at Dauladhar
In the first week of April, residents of Jalandhar in Punjab opened their dew-crusted eyes to a magnificent view of the mountain peaks in the Dauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh. The city is around 200 km away from the mountain range and hasn’t noted sighting of the Himalayas in the last three decades. Similarly, people in Saharanpur have also gained visibility of the snow-capped Himalayan mountain range near Nepal. These sights can be owed to the significant improvement in air quality during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dolphins dance in the east
The quarantine period saw suspended operations in most industrial units around the country. This led to a complete halt of waste-water discharge into natural waterbodies. The water in the Ganga Ghat in Kolkata has suddenly seen a school of dolphins make appearances due to clean water. Dolphin activity was also registered at the banks of the Ganges near Meerut which lies a little further up the river. Signs of a cleaner Ganga have been noted even at Haridwar where water tests have revealed that the water is fit to drink at this point.

Feathered friends in Roon
A tweet by Parveen Kaswan, IFS official, is a picture of a corridor in the government school in Roon, occupied by around seven peacocks that wandered onto the premises. With students and faculty under lockdown, the feathery friends had no one to block their path. On April 10, Parveen posted the image. In the picture, each peacock has spaced itself out in between the corridor pillars and is neatly seated looking out into the sunlight. A true capture of natural bliss.

Kozhikode welcomes cats
What replaced the everyday traffic in Meppayur, Kozhikode? Witnesses, including two policemen, noticed a large, wild Civet cat roam freely on the main road. In the absence of humans and human- run machines, the cat whose faeces helps produce the most expensive coffee, Luwak, was far away from home, according to authorities. They predicted that it could have come from the jungles of the Western Ghats. With no human activity, the wild cat hardly had to bother about sticking to the boundaries and dodging.

Coyotes on the bridge
Many citizens of San Francisco have reported witnessing a number of coyotes roaming the streets during the lockdown. Historically, San Francisco was inhabited by coyotes. In the mid 1900s, poisoned bait was thrown to wildlife to reduce their numbers in the area and dislocate current populations to the other side of the Bay Area. The lockdown has seen bands of coyotes cross the Golden Gate Bridge and take a stroll down the empty streets of the city. Nature photographers have even captured lone coyotes trotting along the Kirby Cove beach, basking in the sunset.

Deerly beloved
In search of fresh green pastures, herds of deer in Washington felt brave enough to venture into the open streets of Washington DC. With minimal to no human interaction during the lockdown, these animals have expanded grazing grounds to the backyard lawns of the residents of the city. The quadrupeds have been spotted grazing in lawns a few miles from the White House itself.

On a wild journey
Holding the third-highest number of deaths due to coronavirus, citizens of Italy retreated into their houses and stayed there out of fear of being infected. The empty streets now have new guests. Wild boars have been spotted roaming the streets of Barcelona, Bergamo and Sardinia island. Often found looking for grub, the tusked animals have caused no harm to their human counterparts, however, they have taken to rummaging through garbage bins and alleyways for food.

Goats in Wales
In pictures that have surfaced, the Trinity Square in Llandudno, Wales, was treated to the sight of a posse of Great Orm goats strutting in front of shut shops. A pretty sight to behold, the goats have, however, caused a nuisance by vandalising garden by munching through them. Believed to have come from the north Wales mountains, the goats have taken utmost advantage of the lockdown and have let loose on the greens of Llandudno

Sheep lose their way
In early April, a flock of sheep were observed having the time of their lives in a deserted playground in Monmouthshire, Wales. Taking advantage of the mass human quarantine, the quadrupeds from a nearby farm escaped their enclosure and have been recorded playing on the merry go round and the swings. The merry sheep were seen enjoying their time without human interruption or worries and closely resemble unsupervised children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp