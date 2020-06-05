Manipur HC reserves order on Congress MLAs’ disqualification

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Disqualification petitions filed against seven Congress MLAs in Manipur were on Friday heard by a single-judge Bench of Justice K Nobin Singh of Manipur High Court which reserved the order on June 8.

“Miscellaneous cases against 7 MLAs who have defected to BJP in Manipur are heard today in Manipur High Court. The Hon'ble Court reserves the order. The single bench of Hon'ble Justice Kh. Nobin Singh will declare the reserved order on 8th June, 2020, Monday,” Congress spokesman Ningombam Bupenda Meitei tweeted.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal had led the team of advocates representing petitioners from the party. Senior advocate K Tarunkumar appeared for Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand and senior advocate HS Paonam for the seven MLAs.

After hearing a similar disqualification petition in March, the Supreme Court had stripped Manipur Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar of his office and banned his entry into the Assembly. Later, the Speaker had disqualified him as a member of the Assembly.

Shyamkumar was elected in the 2017 elections on a Congress ticket. However, he had switched to the BJP even before being sworn in as a Member of the Assembly. The BJP had rewarded him with a berth in the Cabinet.

