PM Modi assures Rwanda of India's support in combating coronavirus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Rwandan President Paul Kagame of India's steadfast support, including medical assistance, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the African nation.

During their telephonic conversation, the prime minister also appreciated the effective management of the crisis under Kagame's leadership, and the firm resolve of the people of Rwanda in combating the challenge.

In a tweet, the prime minister later said Rwanda is, and will remain, an important pillar of India's relationship with Africa.

Modi was responding to a tweet by President Kagame in which he had shared details of the discussions.

"Rwanda has managed the COVID-19 crisis effectively under your leadership. India is honoured to support your efforts, not only for fighting the pandemic but also for advancing Rwanda's impressive development story," Modi said.

During the talks, Modi expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in bilateral ties since his visit to Rwanda in 2018, an official statement said.

Kagame recalled the 200 Indian cows gifted by Modi during his visit, and explained that they had helped in improving the availability of milk for Rwandan children and also increased the income of farmers, it said.

The leaders discussed the challenges posed to their healthcare systems and economies by the pandemic.

They also shared information about the steps taken in the respective countries to manage the crisis and ensure the well-being of the people.

They agreed to extend all possible support to each other's expatriate citizens during the present crisis, the statement said.

"The prime minister assured the Rwandan President of India's steadfast support to Rwanda's efforts to combat the coronavirus, including through medical assistance," it said.

Modi conveyed his best wishes for the health and well-being of the people of Rwanda during the present crisis.