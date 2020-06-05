STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private institutes with eminence tag to be inspected; committee to improve international rankings on cards

Over the last two years, 20 institutes of higher education—10 each in private and public sectors, including some yet to be opened universities—have been given the tag by the ministry.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resources Development Ministry is planning to form a committee comprising of IIT directors that will be mandated to improve perception and international rankings of 20 Indian institutes that have been granted the Institute of Eminence tag.

Through the status, the government has offered additional monetary assistance to public institutions and greater autonomy in case of private institutions.

In a review meeting, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank on Friday asked all the institutes to prepare and submit a vision document for next three years and also urged them to make public the research and innovation related works being done in every institute. 

There is also a plan to carry out inspections in private institutes that have been given the prestigious tag.

The minister also said that a project management unit will be established for monitoring the works of the IOEs and Higher Education Funding Agency in 15 days.

Nishank also said that construction activities in public institutions that had been stopped due to COVID-19 lockdown should be restarted and asked the IOE institutes to suggest ways for promoting the government's Study in India scheme for students from abroad.
 

