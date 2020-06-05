STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Record 492 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat; 33 more die in last 24 hours

With these 492 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the count in the state has gone up to 18,601.

Published: 05th June 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) buses ferry passengers to Saurashtra during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Surat Wednesday May 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported 492 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours - a fresh single-day high - taking the tally to 18,601 on Thursday, while 33 more patients succumbed to the infection, 28 of them in Ahmedabad alone, the state health department said.

With these 492 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the count in the state has gone up to 18,601, it said.

The previous single-day highest tally of cases was 485, recorded on June 3.

During the same period, 33 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 1,155 in the state, said a statement by the health department.

It added that as many as 455 persons were discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the total of recovered patients to 12,667.

Out of these 455, as many as 296 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 53 in Surat, 51 in Mahisagar and 34 in Vadodara.

Patients also recovered from some other districts including Anand, Valsad, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Mehsana, the statement said.

The state government claims the COVID-19 recovery rate is gradually improving and now stands at 68.09 per cent, which was 44.3 per cent in the fourth week of May.

Out of the total 492 new cases that emerged in the past 24 hours, 291 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

Other districts where significant number of cases were reported are Surat (81), Vadodara (39), Gandhinagar (21) and 9 cases in Mehsana, the department said.

Of the total 33 patients who succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, as many as 28 died in different hospitals of Ahmedabad, and one each in Botad, Kutch, Gandhinagar, Patan and Valsad, it said.

Till now, Gujarat has conducted coronavirus tests on 2,33,921 people.

Out of around 2.20 lakh persons currently quarantined in the state, as many as 2.13 lakh are under home isolation, while 7,433 are kept in different facilities across Gujarat.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 18,601, new cases 492, deaths 1,155, discharged 12,667, active cases 4779, people tested so far 2,33,921.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Gujarat Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp