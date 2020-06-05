Record 492 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat; 33 more die in last 24 hours

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported 492 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours - a fresh single-day high - taking the tally to 18,601 on Thursday, while 33 more patients succumbed to the infection, 28 of them in Ahmedabad alone, the state health department said.

With these 492 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the count in the state has gone up to 18,601, it said.

The previous single-day highest tally of cases was 485, recorded on June 3.

During the same period, 33 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 1,155 in the state, said a statement by the health department.

It added that as many as 455 persons were discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the total of recovered patients to 12,667.

Out of these 455, as many as 296 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 53 in Surat, 51 in Mahisagar and 34 in Vadodara.

Patients also recovered from some other districts including Anand, Valsad, Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Mehsana, the statement said.

The state government claims the COVID-19 recovery rate is gradually improving and now stands at 68.09 per cent, which was 44.3 per cent in the fourth week of May.

Out of the total 492 new cases that emerged in the past 24 hours, 291 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

Other districts where significant number of cases were reported are Surat (81), Vadodara (39), Gandhinagar (21) and 9 cases in Mehsana, the department said.

Of the total 33 patients who succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, as many as 28 died in different hospitals of Ahmedabad, and one each in Botad, Kutch, Gandhinagar, Patan and Valsad, it said.

Till now, Gujarat has conducted coronavirus tests on 2,33,921 people.

Out of around 2.20 lakh persons currently quarantined in the state, as many as 2.13 lakh are under home isolation, while 7,433 are kept in different facilities across Gujarat.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 18,601, new cases 492, deaths 1,155, discharged 12,667, active cases 4779, people tested so far 2,33,921.