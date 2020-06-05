RPF cop wins Railway Minister's praise for running behind train to give milk packet to infant

By PTI

NEW DELHI/BHOPAL: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday praised an RPF constable who ran behind a moving train to deliver a milk packet for a four-month-old baby.

He also announced a cash reward for the constable, a statement by the ministry said.

"RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav, 33, demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-month-old child," it said.

Sharif Hashmi was traveling with her husband Haseen Hashmi along with her four-month-old child in a Shramik Special train from Belgaum to Gorakhpur on May 31.

Her baby was crying as she did not get milk at any previous station.

She asked help from the constable, the statement said.

Yadav immediately bought a packet of milk from a shop outside the Bhopal Railway Station, but the train started moving.

"The constable showed his humanity and courage by running behind a moving vehicle and provided the packet of milk to the lady in the coach," the statement said.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera at the railway platform.

A commendable deed by RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav who demonstrated exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a child, Goyal said.

"I have announced a cash award to honour the good samaritan," he added.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, Yadav said, "I was posted on duty at platform number 1 at Bhopal station on May 31 when the train arrived and the woman told about her problem to me.

Without wasting a second, I ran outside the platform to buy a milk packet from a shop."

"The train was scheduled to halt for 10 minutes only and my running skills helped me a lot in fulfilling this task. But by the time I came back the train had already started moving and gained speed. Nonetheless, I chased it with all my might and delivered the milk packet to the couple," he said.