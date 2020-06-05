STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WATCH: BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes official with her slippers for 'indecent' remarks

A police officer said they have received complaints from both Phogat against Singh and Singh against Phogat. "We are verifying the facts and then action will be taken as per law," he said.

Published: 05th June 2020 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana BJP candidate Sonali Phogat

Haryana BJP candidate Sonali Phogat (Photo | ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader landed herself in yet another controversy as she was seen beating up an official with her slippers on Friday. The video went viral putting the BJP government in Haryana in an embarrassing situation.

Phogat thrashed and abused Sultan Singh, the market committee secretary, during a visit to the Balsamand Mandi in Hisar on Friday. She had a heated exchange of words with Singh after farmers allegedly complained that there were problems in the procurement process. "Am I working to hear abuses from people like you? Do I not have the right to a dignified life,’’ says Phogat in the video in which she is seen hitting Singh. Afterwards he was seen pleading with her, saying he had noted her complaints and would resolve the issues.

Singh later filed a complaint with the police in which he stated that Phogat visited his office in Hisar and asked him to be present at the Balsamand Mandi. When she reached the mandi, she spoke to him for about fifteen minutes during which she asked when the procurement for gram will start and was told that due to lack of arrangements at the mandi, it has not started yet. Then she abused him and accused him of not helping her in the assembly elections from Adampur before starting to thrash him, he said.

Phogat said she thrashed Singh after he used indecent and derogatory remarks directed at her, adding that he later apologised. "Along with a few farmers, I visited Balsamand mandi to inspect the arrangements for gram procurement. Singh told me that I should not roam around with farmers in the mandi as I am a charming lady. On hearing this, I got angry so I thrashed him. He then apologised. But I have filed a complaint against him,” Phogat said.

A police officer said they have received complaints from both Phogat against Singh and Singh against Phogat. "We are verifying the facts and then action will be taken as per law," he said.

Demanding that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar take action against Phogat, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "These acts (have been) done by a BJP leader. Is it a crime to do a government job? Will (chief minister Manohar Lal) Khattar take action against Phogat?’’

Phogat had contested the assembly elections from Adampur last year and lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Congress. Not new to controversies, she had last year filed a police complaint against her sister and brother-in-law alleging that they assaulted and threatened her.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haryana BJP Leader Sonali Phogat Hisar Market Committee secretary BJP
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp