COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh breaches 9000-mark, recovery rate at 66.1 per cent

Published: 06th June 2020 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus cases

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With 232 fresh cases being reported over the past 24 hours, the total COVID-19 positive count in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 9,000-mark on Saturday with total 9228 cases.

Bhopal reported 51 cases, followed by 35 in Indore, 20 in Shajapur, 18 in Neemuch, 15 in Burhanpur, 14 in Bhind, 12 in Ujjain and 10 in Gwalior.

As many as 230 patients recovered from the contagious viral infection in one day taking the total count of recovered patients across the state to 6108. A record 81 patients recovered in Indore, 40 in Bhopal, 20 each in Ujjain and Neemuch, 17 in Khargone and 16 in Betul.

Out of 15 deaths reported in last 24 hours, four patients died in COVID-19 hotspot Indore, followed by three in Ujjain, two each in Rajgarh and Ratlam and one death each in Khargone, Dhar, Damoh and Shajapur districts. The total death toll in the state stands at 399.

With this the recovery rate in the state peaked to 66.1 per cent.

