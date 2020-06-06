STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Rajasthan records 44 fresh cases, woman who died at Jaipur station tests positive

Railway officials said that as soon as the woman reached the railway station on Friday, she fell unconscious and was declared dead.

Published: 06th June 2020 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Shramik Special Train

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The toll due to COVID-19 rose to 219 in Rajasthan on Saturday, with one fresh fatality and the number of cases climbed to 10,128 as 44 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

The death was reported from Kota district, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were reported from Pali, 10 from Churu, nine from Jaipur and three from Kota.

Baran, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur and Jodhpur reported one case each, an official said.

There are 2,525 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

A total of 6,855 patients have been discharged after treatment, he said.

A 65-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after she died at the Jaipur railway station while de-boarding a train, officials said on Saturday.

Railway officials said that as soon as the woman reached the railway station on Friday, she fell unconscious and was declared dead.

The body was sent to a hospital where her samples were taken and she was found COVID-19 positive.

Ninety-one passengers travelled in the same coach of Mumbai-Jaipur Express in which the woman travelled.

Later, all the co-passengers were immediately quarantined here as a precautionary measure.

Railway authorities have been asked to send the other passengers in quarantine who travelled with the woman, Jaipur District Collector Dr Jogaram said.

Since the woman was not carrying any phone or identification, the Additional District Magistrate ordered an inquiry if she was screened at the Mumbai railway station.

The toll due to COVID-19 rose to 219 in Rajasthan on Saturday, with one fresh fatality and the number of cases climbed to 10,128 as 44 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Rajasthan Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp