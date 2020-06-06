Devotees take holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj yesterday's lunar eclipse
Taking a dip at the Sangam is considered highly auspicious. According to Hindu belief, the Triveni Sangam is the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.
PRAYAGRAJ: Devotees gathered at the banks of Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj on Saturday morning, to take a holy dip in the river after yesterday's lunar eclipse.
उत्तर प्रदेश: कल लगे उपछाया चंद्र ग्रहण के बाद आज सुबह लोगों ने प्रयागराज में त्रिवेणी संगम तट पर स्नान किया। pic.twitter.com/6Pm4m59pR7— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 6, 2020
Jairam Shree, a priest said, "After the eclipse, a lot of people took bath in Triveni Sangam. Last night also some people came here to take a bath."
Gyanwati, a devotee, said, "I took a bath in Triveni, and now I'm going to perform a pooja."
Praveen Kumar Mishra, another devotee, said, "We came here at night and stayed here since eclipse has a great significance. I came here to take dips in holy water and perform prayers."
Precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19 such as social distancing and wearing face masks were seen being violated by those present at the river bank.