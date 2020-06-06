STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Negligence in treating COVID-19 cases a serious issue: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra has launched phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activity under 'Mission Begin Again' though the lockdown remains in force until June 30.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Stating that negligence during treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals is a "serious issue", Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday warned them of strict action for "unethical practices".

Addressing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation with senior officials here, Pawar said, "negligence by private hospitals during treatment of infected patients is a serious issue".

"A strong action will be taken against such hospitals for any unethical practices," he said.

Speaking about reopening of schools in Maharashtra, the epicentre of coronavirus infection, Pawar said a decision will be taken soon with adequate precautionary measures to insulate students from the coronavirus impact.

Pawar also observed that many people are not following the lockdown norms in the state.

Maharashtra has launched phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activity under "Mission Begin Again" though the lockdown remains in force until June 30.

"The economy needs to be restarted but it has to be done by observing discipline. It has been observed that many people are not following rules. Officials should take appropriate action against such people," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Subhash Salunkhe, the consultant to the state government on the pandemic control, said treatment be provided to the infected patients from rural areas, which have seen a rise in the cases, at their native places itself.

As on Friday, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 80,229 with 2,849 deaths, which is the highest for any state in the county.

