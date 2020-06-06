Now video of pregnant cow injured due to explosion in mouth surfaces online

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After the recent incident in Kerala, where a pregnant elephant died after a fruit filled with firecrackers burst in her mouth, triggered nation-wide outrage, a video of a pregnant cow injured after being fed firecrackers wrapped in wheat flour in Himachal Pradesh has been circulating on social media.

The incident happened in Jandutta area of Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on May 26. Sources said that the cow's mouth was blown off after she consumed wheat flour in which firecrackers were wrapped. "An allu bomb kept inside the wheat flour ball was fed to the animal. It went off in its mouth when chewed," said a police official.

In the video, one can see the grievously injured cow with blood oozing out from her mouth.

ALSO READ | Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant wild elephant

The locals have demanded strict action against the accused.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. "The owner of the cow has alleged that his neighbour fed the wheat flour ball filled with explosives to his cow and he has no remorse for what he did."

ALSO READ: Kerala elephant death: National Green Tribunal registers suo moto case

Sources said that the accused wanted to kill the animal after it destroyed their crops.

The poachers also use similar methods to kill wild boars. But in few instances, stray and domestic animals got injured or killed after consuming the explosives.