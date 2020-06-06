Oil India asks DM to probe death of four near gas well ‘blowout’ site in Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Oil exploration major, Oil India Limited (OIL), has requested the District Magistrate of Assam’s Tinsukia to probe the reported deaths of four people due to possible pollution from blowout – or uncontrolled emission of natural gas – at an oil well.

“There is some news in the local media that four persons have died in Natun Gaon (a nearby village) due to possible pollution from the blowout. No human life has been lost due to the release of natural gas, crude oil spillage, or condensate in OIL’s operations in all these years,” the OIL said in a statement.

The statement said paramedical staffs were at the relief camps 24X7 with the doctors constantly addressing the health issues of inmates.

“As on date, there is no report of any such very serious health issues due to the blowout. OIL has requested the DM of Tinsukia to investigate the matter so that the real cause of the deaths could be ascertained,” the statement said.

The DM, Bhaskar Pegu, said he was getting the matter probed.

“It’s true there has been pollution (due to the blowout). But who will establish that the deaths were caused by this? It has to be based on medical grounds. Doctors have to say this. If the cremation has already taken place, how can we find it out? It is now not scientifically possible. We can only surmise. We are getting it probed,” Pegu said.

He said the deaths of “four to five people” were reported by the media.

The blowout had occurred on May 27 at the OIL’s Baghjan BGR oil well No 5. As there has been no letup in the emission of natural gas from the well, around 2,500 people from 650 families were evacuated from the affected area and sheltered at three relief camps.