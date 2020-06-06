STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Oil India asks DM to probe death of four near gas well ‘blowout’ site in Assam

No human life has been lost due to the release of natural gas, crude oil spillage, or condensate in OIL’s operations in all these years,” the public sector organisation said in a statement.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

The gas well blowout site in Tinsukia district (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Oil exploration major, Oil India Limited (OIL), has requested the District Magistrate of Assam’s Tinsukia to probe the reported deaths of four people due to possible pollution from blowout – or uncontrolled emission of natural gas – at an oil well.

“There is some news in the local media that four persons have died in Natun Gaon (a nearby village) due to possible pollution from the blowout. No human life has been lost due to the release of natural gas, crude oil spillage, or condensate in OIL’s operations in all these years,” the OIL said in a statement.

The statement said paramedical staffs were at the relief camps 24X7 with the doctors constantly addressing the health issues of inmates.

“As on date, there is no report of any such very serious health issues due to the blowout. OIL has requested the DM of Tinsukia to investigate the matter so that the real cause of the deaths could be ascertained,” the statement said.

The DM, Bhaskar Pegu, said he was getting the matter probed.

“It’s true there has been pollution (due to the blowout). But who will establish that the deaths were caused by this? It has to be based on medical grounds. Doctors have to say this. If the cremation has already taken place, how can we find it out? It is now not scientifically possible. We can only surmise. We are getting it probed,” Pegu said.

He said the deaths of “four to five people” were reported by the media.

The blowout had occurred on May 27 at the OIL’s Baghjan BGR oil well No 5. As there has been no letup in the emission of natural gas from the well, around 2,500 people from 650 families were evacuated from the affected area and sheltered at three relief camps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oil India Tinsukia district natural gas gas well blowout
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp