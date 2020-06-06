STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary

'Parallel Jathedar' of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand, who entered the premises with the Mann-led group, addressed the gathering.

Published: 06th June 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

A photographer takes pictures of a damaged dome with bullet marks inside the complex of the Golden Temple.

A photographer takes pictures of a damaged dome with bullet marks inside the complex of the Golden Temple. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by Sikh hardliners in the Golden Temple complex here on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Saturday.

Around 100 activists led by Imaan Singh Mann, son of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president and former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, raised the slogans at the Akal Takht -- the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

'Parallel Jathedar' of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand, who entered the premises with the Mann-led group, addressed the gathering.

Members of Sikh hardliner outfit Damdami Taksal along with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials honoured the families of those who were killed during Operation Blue Star, which was carried out in 1984 to flush out heavily-armed terrorists holed up in the Golden Temple.

The main programme to honour such families was organised by the Akal Takht.

Addressing the gathering, Giani Harpreet Singh said the Sikh community will always remember the unhealed wounds of Operation Blue Star.

There was heavy barricading by police around all entry points to the Golden Temple.

Due to entry restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic, not more than 1,000 people gathered at the shrine.

Usually more than one lakh people visit the shrine on this day every year.

Earlier in the day, there was a minor scuffle between policemen and the group led by Maan as they were initially denied entry inside the Golden Temple.

Maan sustained a foot injury during the scuffle.

Later, the group was allowed entry following intervention of senior police officers present on the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pro Khalistan Golden Temple Operation Blue Star anniversary Operation Blue Star
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp