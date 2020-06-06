Temples in UP decked up, sanitized for opening for public on Monday

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Temples and other religious shrines in Uttar Pradesh are being decked up and sanitized in the run to open the gates for devotees by strictly adhering to the guidelines

issued by the state government.

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administrations and police authorities to get in touch with the management of religious places and make them aware of the precautionary measures to be taken there before their reopening of shrines and temples from June 8.

In Shajahanpur, around a dozen temples were cleaned and sanitized on Saturday. Similar reports of preparation for opening the temples came from other districts including the high profile ones such as Varanasi, the seat of revered Kashi Vishwanath temple, Mathura, and Ayodhya, which has over 40,000 temples.

Revered Dudheshwar Nath temple of Lord Shiva in Ghaziabad was also all set to open darshan for the public from Monday. As per the sources, Mahant Narain Giri, the head priest of the temple, has issued an appeal to the devotees to avoid crowding on the premises of the temple. He requested them to perform ‘Dugdhabhishek’ one by one following the rules of social distancing strictly inside the temple.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, more than five persons would not be allowed at one point of time in temples and other religious sites.

Moreover, sanitizer, infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter would also be made available at all the places of worship. Arrangements would also be made for taking off footwear outside religious places. Even the police administration of the state was directed to hike the patrolling to ensure that no crowding took place anywhere.

While issuing guidelines for opening the temples, CM Yogi asked chief secretary RK Tiwari to keep in touch with the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates on a daily basis to ensure smooth functioning of all the Covid hospitals.

All possible efforts should be made to increase the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients, he said. He also said lukewarm drinking water should be made available to patients in hospitals.

Quarantine centres and community kitchens should be kept in a running condition across the state, the chief minister added.

The chief minister also said the skill mapping exercise should be expedited in districts where 25,000 or more migrant labourers had returned.