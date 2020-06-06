STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Temples in UP decked up, sanitized for opening for public on Monday

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, more than five persons would not be allowed at one point of time in temples and other religious sites.

Published: 06th June 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Temples and other religious shrines in Uttar Pradesh are being decked up and sanitized in the run to open the gates for devotees by strictly adhering to the guidelines
issued by the state government.

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administrations and police authorities to get in touch with the management of religious places and make them aware of the precautionary measures to be taken there before their reopening of shrines and temples from June 8.

In Shajahanpur, around a dozen temples were cleaned and sanitized on Saturday. Similar reports of preparation for opening the temples came from other districts including the high profile ones such as Varanasi, the seat of revered Kashi Vishwanath temple, Mathura, and Ayodhya, which has over 40,000 temples.

Revered Dudheshwar Nath temple of Lord Shiva in Ghaziabad was also all set to open darshan for the public from Monday. As per the sources, Mahant Narain Giri, the head priest of the temple, has issued an appeal to the devotees to avoid crowding on the premises of the temple. He requested them to perform ‘Dugdhabhishek’ one by one following the rules of social distancing strictly inside the temple.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, more than five persons would not be allowed at one point of time in temples and other religious sites.

Moreover, sanitizer, infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter would also be made available at all the places of worship. Arrangements would also be made for taking off footwear outside religious places. Even the police administration of the state was directed to hike the patrolling to ensure that no crowding took place anywhere.

While issuing guidelines for opening the temples, CM Yogi asked chief secretary RK Tiwari to keep in touch with the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates on a daily basis to ensure smooth functioning of all the Covid hospitals.

All possible efforts should be made to increase the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients, he said. He also said lukewarm drinking water should be made available to patients in hospitals.

Quarantine centres and community kitchens should be kept in a running condition across the state, the chief minister added.

The chief minister also said the skill mapping exercise should be expedited in districts where 25,000 or more migrant labourers had returned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
temple reopening UP govt UP coronavirus temple guidelines
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp