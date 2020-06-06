To combat COVID-19, Dehradun to remain shut for two days every week

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Dehradun will remain completely shut for two days in a week, on Saturdays and Sundays, except for essential services following a spike in COVID-19 cases, as per the orders issued by the Uttarakhand government.

"To contain the spread of the virus, Dehradun will be closed for 48 hours. In the meantime, a broad level of sanitisation would be conducted across the city to reduce surface transmission of coronavirus," Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastav said.

People have been instructed to not wander outside unless necessary. Only essential workers and people in possession of emergency passes would be allowed.



"If people stay inside, we could break the person to person chain of transmission. We have implemented these orders issued by the Chief Minister in all 100 wards of the city," Srivastav added.

He further said that the primary focus is to ensure effective sanitisation, as per the health protocol, in the containment zones especially in Niranjanpur Sabzi Mandi so that the markets can be re-opened on Monday.

"We have barricaded various locations and deployed police personnel in adequate numbers. Anyone violating the orders would be tried under the Disaster Management Act," said Sweta Chobey, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dehradun.

A total of 1,215 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttarakhand so far, as per the Union Health Ministry.