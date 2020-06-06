STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trial of clothing prohibited at malls, no 'prasad' distribution at religious places in Punjab

A family can be allowed to enter a mall even if one of the members has COVA app installed in his/her phone.

Published: 06th June 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mall

Mall

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: No trial of clothing shall be allowed in shopping malls, while places of worship will be barred from distributing 'prasad' when they reopen from June 8, according to the guidelines issued by the Punjab government on Saturday.

The fresh guidelines also provide for a token-based entry to malls.

Religious places shall remain open between 5 am and 8 pm, the guidelines said.

Besides, there shall be no distribution of prasad, food or serving 'langar' at the places of worship, according to the guidelines issued by the Punjab government for shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship which have been allowed to open from June 8.

Mall visitors are required to have COVA app on their mobile phones.

However, a family can be allowed to enter a mall even if one of the members has COVA app installed in his/her phone, the guidelines said.

COVA Punjab (Corona Virus Alert) App has been developed by the state government to provide people with preventive care information and other government advisories.

The new guidelines forbid loitering in malls.

A token system for entry to the malls will be introduced and there will be a provision for maximum time limit for a mall visitor, it said.

"The maximum capacity of persons allowed in each shop in the mall shall be fixed on the basis of maintenance of six-feet distance," it added.

With the management being responsible for ensuring maximum capacity of the mall, not more than 50 per cent of the maximum capacity shall, at any point of time, enter the mall, the guidelines said.

Each shop shall have markers to indicate social distancing while lift shall not be used except in case of differently-abled person or medical emergency.

"Trial of clothing/accessories shall not be permitted," according to the guidelines for shopping malls.

Restaurants or food courts shall not operate in any of the malls except take away or home delivery, it said.

In case of hotels and other hospitality units, hotel restaurants shall remain closed and food shall be served only in the rooms of guests.

The management of hotels shall make adequate arrangements to ensure social distancing, wearing of masks and hand hygiene.

In case of religious places, the maximum number of persons at the time of worship shall not exceed 20 with due distancing.

"The worship time should stagger in smaller groups," according to the guidelines.

At restaurants, there will be no dine-in facility till further orders, as per the guidelines.

"The situation shall be reviewed on June 15," it said.

These guidelines have been issued to all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police chiefs by the home department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab coronavirus Punjab lockdown Punjab Temple Punjab Malls COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp