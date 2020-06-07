STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
33 Maharashtra cops died of COVID-19 so far, over 2,560 infected

During the lockdown, 260 policemen were assaulted for which 841 people were arrested and 86 personnel were injured in the attacks.

Mahrashtra Police, Thane Police

Representational Image

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 33 Maharashtra Police personnel, including an officer, have so far died of COVID-19, a police official said on Sunday. As many as 2,562 police personnel have till now tested positive for the deadly disease in the state, he said.

"Out of these, 33 personnel, including 18 of the Mumbai Police force, died of the infection," he said. As of now, the number of active cases in the state police force is 1,497, including 196 officers.

During the lockdown, 260 policemen were assaulted for which 841 people were arrested, the official said, adding that nearly 86 security personnel were injured in the attacks. Besides, 45 health professionals were also attacked during the lockdown, he said.

Police registered 1,23,424 offences under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said. Also, 1,330 offences were registered for illegal transportation during the lockdown for which 23,866 people were arrested and over 80,000 vehicles seized.

The official said that the police collected fine worth Rs 6.62 crore for various offences. Personnel at the police control rooms handled over one lakh calls of queries and complaints related to COVID-19 during the lockdown, he added.

