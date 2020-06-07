STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Calcutta HC asks Centre, state government to reply on charges of unplanned COVID-19 lockdown easing

A PIL, moved by lawyer Anindya Sundar Das, said that proper surveillance was not being maintained in various districts of West Bengal with regard to quarantine of migrant labourers.

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court has directed the Centre and the West Bengal government to file separate reports on allegations that the lockdown was being eased without taking necessary steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the Union of India and the state government on Friday to file their reports dealing with the allegations made in a PIL by June 11, when the matter will be taken up for further consideration.

The PIL, moved by lawyer Anindya Sundar Das, also said that proper surveillance was not being maintained in various districts of West Bengal with regard to quarantine of migrant labourers.

The petitioner prayed for direction to the state government to take necessary steps to ensure that migrant workers who have returned to the state remain in quarantine for the stipulated period under the strict watch of law enforcement agencies.

Das also alleged that people were not adhering to social distancing norms in markets and public transport, and sought steps to ensure that marketplaces, offices and other establishments in the state function under surveillance of police authorities.

