Chhattisgarh police arrest four for supplying ammunition to Maoists

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police in strife-torn Sukma district arrested four persons who were involved in supplying the ammunition to the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the conflict zone of Bastar.

The police seized 695 bullets of modern weapons including AK-47 and INSAS rifle.

“On a tip-off, we intercepted two travellers Manoj Sharma and Harishankar Gedam on Malkangiri road while they were on their way from Odisha to Kanker via Sukma. They were expected to handover the ammunition to Kanker-based Ganesh Kunjam and Atmaram Nareti who were in direct contact with the Maoists leader Darshan Pedda at Kanker (north Bastar). All four were arrested and the court sent them to jail on judicial remand”, said Shalabh Sinha, the Sukma superintendent of police.

Maoist leader Darshan Pedda is a secretary of Pratappur Area Committee of banned CPI (Maoist), who approached Kunjam and Nareti for the supply of bullets, the officer added.

“We also found there were cases registered against them in the police stations. As the investigation will progress, some vital information is likely to be acquired from them”, Sinha stated.

Sukma and Kanker are among the seven districts in Bastar zone, south Chhattisgarh, that remain among the worst affected by the presence of Maoists.