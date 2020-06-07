STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: One more death in Punjab, 93 fresh cases reported

A 62-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday night, officials said, adding that the Ludhiana resident was suffering from kidney disease.

coronavirus samples

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Another COVID-19 patient died in Punjab pushing the death toll to 51 as the state witnessed a sharp jump of 93 new coronavirus cases, officials said on Sunday.

With 93 fresh cases reported on Sunday, the COVID-19 tally has jumped to 2,608 in the state, a health bulletin said.

Thirty-five cases were reported in Amritsar, followed by 23 in Jalandhar, 10 in Ludhiana, seven in Patiala, five in Sangrur, three each in Faridkot and Gurdaspur, two in Pathankot and one each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Mohali and Barnala, it said.

Of them, 14 people contracted the virus outside Punjab.

Fourteen coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the figure of cured people to 2,106, the bulletin said.

There are 451 active cases in the state as of now.

Amritsar continues to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 469 coronavirus cases, followed by 293 in Jalandhar, 242 in Ludhiana, 159 in Tarn Taran, 151 in Gurdaspur, 135 in Hoshiarpur, 133 in Patiala, 126 in Mohali, 106 in SBS Nagar, 109 in Sangrur, 88 in Pathankot, 72 in Faridkot, 71 in Rupnagar, 70 each in Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib, 66 in Moga,  55 in Bathinda, 47 in Fazilka, 46 in Ferozepur, 40 in Kapurthala, 34 in Mansa and 26 in Barnala.

Three patients are critical and on ventilator support.

A total of 1,24,266 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said.

