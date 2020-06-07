Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 52.45 percent

By PTI

SHIMLA: With a total of 214 patients being cured of COVID-19 so far, Himachal Pradesh's recovery rate on Sunday reached 52.45 percent, officials said.

Nineteen patients were discharged on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary R D Dhiman said, adding that now the state has 188 active cases.

Eight patients recovered in Kangra, followed by four in Chamba, three each in Bilaspur and Una and one in Hamirpur district, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The recoveries include four patients who had been shifted from Solan district to a private hospital outside the hill state.

Hamirpur has the highest number of recoveries at 59, followed by 58 in Kangra, 29 in Una, 19 in Chamba, 16 in Solan, 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Mandi, eight in Shimla, three in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu.

On Sunday, seven more people tested positive for disease.

Among other places, the cases were ported in Kangra (four), Hamirpur (two) and Mandi (one).

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 63, followed by 50 in Kangra, 16 in Solan, 13 in Una, 11 in Chamba, 9 in Bilaspur, 10 in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, three each in Shimla and Kullu, and two in Kinnaur.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 408 and fatalities at six.

The fatalities include that of a Delhi resident 70-year-old woman, who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh since March 15.

She died at PGIMER Chandigarh on April 2.