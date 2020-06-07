STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra government asks employees to attend work from Monday or face pay cut

Employees, however, have complained that the government should first provide the transport facility before taking decisions on deducting salary.

Published: 07th June 2020 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 10:53 PM

For representational purposes . (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government has warned its employees that if they fail to attend work from Monday, then the government will deduct their one week salary.

The government offices will restart in Maharashtra with 10 or 10 per cent employees whichever more from Monday. Government has issued the circular to its employees to attend the working offices and inform the head. It has also informed that those who missed the work without any prior notice in pandemic time, the stern actions will be taken against them.

The circular reads that the employees can use WhatsApp to facilitate the work and maintain social distancing. Maharashtra government has given various relaxations and decided to bring back the economy on track after shutting down for more than two months due to COVID-19.

Maharashtra chief secretary Ajoy Mehta issued the circular stating that there is no need to e-pass for the travel within Mumbai Metropolitan region that includes Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel etc. The private offices will also function from Monday with 10 employees or 10 per cent whichever is more. They have to follow the social distancing and sanitizing has to be also done in offices.

However, government employees organization raised objection over state government decision of deducting their one week salary if they miss the work. They complained that the government should first provide the transport facility then the deducting the salary decisions should be taken. “Many employees in Mantralaya come from faraway places like Kalyan and Panvel that is more than 50 kilometres. How come the government expects every employee come on their own? In Mumbai, the suburban local train is a lifeline. Unless the train services are not started, the economy of Mumbai will not start. Besides, local train is the best and cheapest way mode of transport in Mumbai,” said a senior government official requesting anonymity.

Maharashtra government has already asked the central government to restart the Mumbai suburban train services. However, no response has been communicated yet.

