Seven COVID-19 deaths, 433 cases reported in a day in Uttar Pradesh; total tally 10,536

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported seven COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 275, while 433 fresh cases pushed the total tally in the state to 10,536, officials said.

Eighteen percent of the total cases in the state were reported in the last four days.

"Of the seven deaths, three were reported from Meerut, two from Agra, and one each from Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar," a statement issued here quoted Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, the joint director/state surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), as saying.

So far, Agra has reported 50 deaths, Meerut 38, Firozabad 18, Aligarh 16, Kanpur Nagar 15 and Moradabad 11, he said.

Of the 433 fresh COVID-19 cases, 46 were reported from Ghaziabad, 34 from Bulandshahr, 21 each from Jaunpur and Muzaffarnagar, 20 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 18 each from Lucknow and Meerut, 17 from Kanpur Nagar, 16 from Agra, 15 from Aligarh, 12 from Moradabad, 11 from Bijnor, and 10 each from Sambhal and Hardoi.

So far, 6,185 COVID-19 patients have been discharged and the number of active cases in the state stood at 4,076, the state government said.