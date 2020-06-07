STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Treat non-COVID patients seriously, says Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet said that during the corona pandemic, the government will have to take non-corona and other diseases very seriously.

Published: 07th June 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After a pregnant woman lost her life as she struggled for 13 hours to get admitted in a hospital in Noida, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet said that during the corona pandemic, the government will have to take non-corona and other diseases very seriously. Any negligence in this regard may have serious consequences, she said.

"The lethal incident happened with a pregnant woman in Noida is a warning, many such event have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. The government should get prepared for this to avoid loss of lives," she further said.

The incident occurred on Friday in Noida's Khoda area when Veerendra Gautam tried to get his wife admitted in a hospital after she felt labour pain. Gautam took her to at least three hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, but could not get her admitted due to the corona fear. Thereafter, the woman died.

The District Magistrate has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Noida reported 21 fresh corona cases, a total of 29 people have recovered so far from the infection, the administration said on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Latest Updates  Coronavirus Updates 
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp