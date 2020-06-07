STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WhatsApp chat of Rajasthan's private hospital staff to not help Muslim COVID-19 patients goes viral, inquiry initiated

Screenshots of the chat between the hospital staff had gone viral following which an investigation has been initiated

Published: 07th June 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

JAIPUR: An inquiry has been initiated against staff of a private hospital in Rajasthan's Churu district after receiving screenshots of a purported WhatsApp chat in which they allegedly discussed not attending to Muslim patients affected by COVID-19, police said on Sunday.

Screenshots of the chat between the hospital staff had gone viral following which an investigation has been initiated, they said.

Dr Sunil Choudhary, who runs the Srichand Baradiya Rog Nidan Kendra in Sardarshahar and whose staff purportedly wrote the messages, apologised through a Facebook post, saying the hospital staff did not have any intention to hurt any religious groups.

"We have received a complaint following which we are taking action to register FIR in the matter," Churu Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said.

Sardarshahar police station SHO Mahendra Dutt Sharma said the police control room had received a complaint regarding screenshots of the chat being circulated on social media.

"We are inquiring into the matter. An FIR will be registered against the names mentioned in the WhatsApp chat," Sharma said.

Comments(3)

  • A k Sehanobis

    Well
    8 hours ago reply

  • KhalielRashied
    I was discriminated against an Indian nurse in USA hospital in2013 when I had surgery.It was obvious.So Discrimination is ingrained in hindus from youth.
    15 hours ago reply

  • Khaliel Rashied
    Hindus in India do not mean to discriminate against minority religous groups they just mean to hurt and even kill muslims.My question is as the largest minority group in India why is it the Muslim indian do not have their own hospitals and other social services?Is it because when they were the rulers of India they opened all services to all faiths in India?If they were not betrayed by Hindu groups while fighting the British the history of India and the world would have been different.But That is just Suppose thinking.What God wants is what happens.Muslims will rise in all areas when the return 100 % to Allah and the practice of Islam.Including self help and defending themselves against all comers.The Siks can do it so can you.
    15 hours ago reply
