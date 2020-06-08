STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tally in Bihar breaches the 5,000-mark

The tally in the state, which is 10th in the country to report more than 5,000 cases, stood at 5,070 and at least 2,405 people infected with the virus have been discharged upon recovery till date

Coronavirus, doctors, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar's COVID-19 tally breached the 5000-mark on Sunday as the state witnessed a major spike with 239 fresh cases while the death toll stood at 30, the health department said.

The tally in the state, which is 10th in the country to report more than 5,000 cases, stood at 5,070 and at least 2,405 people infected with the virus have been discharged upon recovery till date, it said.

All 38 districts in the state have been affected by the pandemic and only 11 of these still have tallies below 100.

With 278 confirmed cases till date, Khagaria is the worst-affected followed by Patna (275), Begusarai (262), Bhagalpur (240), Rohtas (234) and Madhubani (218).

Fatalities have been reported from Khagaria and Begusarai (three each), Bhojpur, Patna, Sitamarhi, Siwan and Vaishali (two each) and Araria, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur, Saran and Sheohar (one each).

The number of samples tested so far is 99,108.

Although the state reported its first couple of cases as early as March 22, its tally has risen by more than 4,000 in the last one month which has been attributed to a large number of migrants coming back from various parts of the country infected with the coronavirus.

