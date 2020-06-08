STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CRPF personnel dies of COVID-19 in J&K as state death toll reaches 42

The trooper, who was posted in Anantnag district in South Kashmir, was admitted at the SKIMS hospital here on Thursday with acute respiratory distress syndrome, the officials said.

Published: 08th June 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

A CRPF bus designed as a Corona Ambulance and mobile test unit is inaugurated in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A 40-year-old CRPF personnel, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here, taking the number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 42, officials said on Monday.

This is the first COVID-related death of a trooper in Jammu and Kashmir.

The trooper, who was posted in Anantnag district in South Kashmir, was admitted at the SKIMS hospital here on Thursday with acute respiratory distress syndrome, the officials said.

They said the sample of the trooper, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was taken on Friday and it returned as positive for COVID-19.

His condition became critical and he passed away on Sunday night due to cardiopulmonary arrest, the officials said.

With the latest fatality, the death toll due to coronavirus infection in the union territory has gone up to 42 -- which includes two people from outside the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CRPF Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp