STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Free foodgrains reached to only 20.26 lakh migrants during lockdown: Government data

To ensure migrants do not go hungry due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the central government had on May 14 announced 5 kg free foodgrains per person and 1 kg chana per family to 8 crore migrants.

Published: 08th June 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

A volunteer distributes food to migrants traveling by train to their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Kanyakumari district Wednesday June 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The state governments have been able to supply free foodgrains to only 20.36 lakh migrant beneficiaries so far against the target of 8 crore migrants, who do not have central or state ration card, according to data released by the Union Food Ministry on Sunday.

To ensure migrants do not go hungry due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the central government had on May 14 announced 5 kg free foodgrains per person and 1 kg chana per family to 8 crore migrants for two months as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

The free food is to be distributed to those who do not have either central or state ration cards.

In a statement, the Union Food Ministry said, "The states and union territories have lifted 4.42 lakh tones of foodgrains and distributed 10,131 tonnes of foodgrains to 20.26 lakh beneficiaries".

The analysis of the data shows that the number of migrant beneficiaries who have received free grains comprise only 2.25 per cent of the total target.

Also, the quantity of grains distributed remains less compared to the total 7.99 lakh tonnes to be distributed in May and June.

States have adopted different models for distribution of free foodgrains to migrants.

Some are distributing cooked meals along with dry ration, while some are issuing food coupons.

In case of free distribution of chana, the ministry said that it approved 39,000 tonne of the pulse for distribution to 1.96 crore migrant families for two months.

Around 28,306 tonne of chana/chana dal have been dispatched to the states and UTs.

Out of which, 15,413 tonne have been lifted, it said.

"631 tonne of gram has been distributed by the states and UTs," it added.

Similarly, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), states have achieved 92.45 per cent coverage in distribution of free grains in April, 87.33 per cent in May, while 17.47 per cent so far in June.

States have lifted 105.10 lakh tonnes of grains, of which 36.98 lakh tonne in April, 34.93 lakh tonne in June and 6.99 lakh tonne so far in June, it said.

As regards pulses, the total requirement for the three months is 5.87 lakh tonne.

So far, 4.71 lakh tonnes of pulses have reached the states/UTs, while 2.67 lakh tonnes of pulses has been distributed, the ministry added.

Under the PMGKAY, the government is providing 5 kg free foodgrains per ration cardholder and 1 kg pulses per beneficiary family for three months till June.

This is over and above the subsidized grains given under the National Food Security Act.

Since the lockdown was announced on March 24, the ministry said about 111.02 lakh tonnes of foodgrains have been lifted and transported through 3,965 rail rakes.

Apart from the rail route, transportation was also done through roads and waterways.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 5.0
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp