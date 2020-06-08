Gurugram crosses 1900-mark with 230 COVID-19 positive cases in a day

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: With the highest single-day spike of 230 from the worst-affected Gurugram, as the infection tally breached the 4,000-mark in Haryana, according to the state health department’s bulletin. The state reported 496 cases alone on Sunday.

The virus count in the national capital region (NCR) rose to 1922 after fresh cases were reported from Gurugram. And in the rest of twenty districts of Haryana, the total number of cases stood at 1815. According to the latest bulletin, the total cases in Haryana have now reached 4448.

Among other districts, Faridabad reported 56 fresh cases while Narnaul 25 on Sunday.

Haryana had on Saturday recorded its highest single-day jump in novel coronavirus cases so far at 355 which surpassed on Sunday. On Friday, Haryana reported 316 fresh cases, while a day earlier’327 cases were reported. On Wednesday, the state recorded 302 cases and 296 on Tuesday. On Sunday morning, the total number of active Covid-19 patients in the state was 2,824 while 1,295 people have recovered from the infection. The state has seen 24 deaths due to the disease, according to the bulletin.

It saw a sudden spike in positivity rate (ration of positive cases to the number of tests) 9.97 per cent in the first week of this month while in May it was 5.7 per cent.

Haryana is conducting 5,669 tests per million population.

“I think we must be in the top four states in the country in terms of the number of tests we conduct. We are planning to take it to 10,000 tests per million in the coming days,” Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said while addressing the media.

During lockdown.1 there were only 32 cases in Gurugram and 184 cases in Haryana. While lockdown.2 saw 72 cases in Gurugram but in lockdown.3 the total numbers of cases were 204.

Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his decision to reserve hospitals run by the city government and private entities for Delhiites only during, Vij said the state will not deny treatment to outsiders as it cannot be “harsh” like AAP supremo.

“We cannot put restrictions and deny treatment to anyone if he/she, who is from outside Haryana and falls ill in the state or is taken ill while in transit. We will treat such patients. We cannot be harsh like Kejriwal,” Vij said, adding, “Shopping malls and places of worship will not reopen for the public in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts till further notice.”

