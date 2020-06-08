STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hostel warden accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old boy in Dehradun boarding school

The warden is accused of assaulting the class 4 student child who was stranded in his hostel due to the lockdown. 

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After allegations of sexual harassment of a 9-year-old from a boarding school in Dehradun surfaced, the police have registered case against the warden of the school. 

Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun said, "The accused have been arrested and a case has been registered against him under sections 321 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 9/10 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act."

The warden is accused of assaulting the class 4 student child who was stranded in his hostel due to the lockdown. 

The boy narrated the ordeal to his parents after he got home in Uttar Pradesh. He told them that he was sexually harassed and beaten up by the hostel warden. The accused warden also made the child clean his room. 

The parents were taken by a shock and immediately approached the police filing a complaint against the accused. 

