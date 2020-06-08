Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Covid test

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in home isolation, Delhi government sources said on Monday.

According to officials, Kejriwal complained of fever and sore throat after developing mild symptoms on Sunday. He has currently put himself under self-isolation in his residence.

The CM will undergo a COVID-19 test for confirmation of infection. His meetings and appointments have been cancelled.

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor, who has been holding meeting online for the last two months with his ministers and others, visited LG House a few times.

The CM lives with his wife Sunita and children. He has a history of respiratory issues in the past and is highly diabetic, for which he even went to Bengaluru for the treatment. He develops this ailment only in winter.

"Chief Minister complains of fever and throat pain since yesterday 7 June afternoon. He has kept himself in isolation at home on the advice of doctors. tomorrow, on 9 June, he will have a corona test. Pray to God to heal him soon" said AAP, MP Sanjay Singh in a tweet.

Kejriwal had addressed a press conference on Sunday, announcing the opening of shopping malls, places of worship, and restaurants in the national capital from Monday.