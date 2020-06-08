STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Covid test

The Delhi CM has currently put himself under self-isolation in his residence. 

Published: 08th June 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in home isolation, Delhi government sources said on Monday. 

According to officials, Kejriwal complained of fever and sore throat after developing mild symptoms on Sunday. He has currently put himself under self-isolation in his residence. 

The CM will undergo a COVID-19 test for confirmation of infection. His meetings and appointments have been cancelled. 

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor, who has been holding meeting online for the last two months with his ministers and others, visited LG House a few times.

The CM lives with his wife Sunita and children. He has a history of respiratory issues in the past and is highly diabetic, for which he even went to Bengaluru for the treatment. He develops this ailment only in winter. 

"Chief Minister complains of fever and throat pain since yesterday 7 June afternoon. He has kept himself in isolation at home on the advice of doctors. tomorrow, on 9 June, he will have a corona test. Pray to God to heal him soon" said AAP, MP Sanjay Singh in a tweet.

Kejriwal had addressed a press conference on Sunday, announcing the opening of shopping malls, places of worship, and restaurants in the national capital from Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi coronavirus AAP Delhi CM
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajat Awasthi
    Kejriwal has not come in contact with confirmed COVID positive patient
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp