STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown impact: Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart

Post-corona, the Maharashtra Capital saw a nearly three-fold increase in cases pertaining to divorce and women-related issues being filed.

Published: 08th June 2020 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Divorce

Image used for representational purpose for divorce

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It’s not just cases of domestic violence that saw a rise during the prolonged COVID-mandated lockdown. In the midst of the pandemic, there has also been a surge in the number of cases related to divorce and child custody.

Mumbai, which tops the list of maximum coronavirus cases in the country, also saw the highest number of divorce cases being filed during the lockdown period.

Post-corona, the city saw a nearly three-fold increase in cases pertaining to divorce and women-related issues being filed. From an average of 1,280 cases in a month, their numbers went up to it 3,480 during the lockdown. Delhi was at the second spot.

Another category of legal cases that has seen a big jump in the post-lockdown period pertains to job loss and salary cut.

With many business establishments sacking employees and employers unable to pay monthly wages to their staff, fully or partially, a large number of people have opted to take the legal route against termination and unpaid salaries.

Arvind Singhatiya, founder and CEO, Legalkart said, “There is a rising trend of divorce cases and in the long run, we don’t see a respite... (as) couples spend more time together with all the restrictions around.”

Explaining the reason behind the rise in cases, he said challenges related to work from home and pressure of household work has increased a lot.

“Also, we saw a sudden spurt in terminations in lockdown and it will continue for some time till businesses get settled in the new scenario,” he added.

Advocate Krishna Sharma advises his client to go for out-of-court settlements and said this has worked wonders for several couples who amicably resolved their differences and are now leading a happy life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Domestic Violence Divorce Lockdown 5 Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp