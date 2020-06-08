Lockdown impact: Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart

Kanu Sarda By

NEW DELHI: It’s not just cases of domestic violence that saw a rise during the prolonged COVID-mandated lockdown. In the midst of the pandemic, there has also been a surge in the number of cases related to divorce and child custody.

Mumbai, which tops the list of maximum coronavirus cases in the country, also saw the highest number of divorce cases being filed during the lockdown period.

Post-corona, the city saw a nearly three-fold increase in cases pertaining to divorce and women-related issues being filed. From an average of 1,280 cases in a month, their numbers went up to it 3,480 during the lockdown. Delhi was at the second spot.

Another category of legal cases that has seen a big jump in the post-lockdown period pertains to job loss and salary cut.

With many business establishments sacking employees and employers unable to pay monthly wages to their staff, fully or partially, a large number of people have opted to take the legal route against termination and unpaid salaries.

Arvind Singhatiya, founder and CEO, Legalkart said, “There is a rising trend of divorce cases and in the long run, we don’t see a respite... (as) couples spend more time together with all the restrictions around.”

Explaining the reason behind the rise in cases, he said challenges related to work from home and pressure of household work has increased a lot.

“Also, we saw a sudden spurt in terminations in lockdown and it will continue for some time till businesses get settled in the new scenario,” he added.

Advocate Krishna Sharma advises his client to go for out-of-court settlements and said this has worked wonders for several couples who amicably resolved their differences and are now leading a happy life.