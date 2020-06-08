Maharashtra COVID-19 tally reaches 88,528 with 2,553 fresh cases; 109 more die

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,553 new COVID-19 cases and 109 deaths, taking the case count to 88,528 and the number of fatalities to 3,169, Health department said.

A total of 1,661 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 40,975, a Health official said.

A number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday and reached to 50,085 with 1,311 more people testing positive for the viral infection, a health official said.

The number of fatalities stood at 1,702, he added.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Nagpur rose to 711 on Monday with 21 more people testing positive for the viral infection, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll stood at 14, he said.

A total of 471 patients have recovered from the infection so far.