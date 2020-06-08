Mayawati urges Centre to intervene on Delhi government's decision to reserve city hospitals for residents

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that the Centre must intervene in Delhi government's decision to not allow treatment of people from outside the city in the hospitals in the national capital, except those run by the Union government.

"Delhi is the capital of the country. People from all over the country come here for their important work. In such a situation, if a person suddenly falls ill, then it is very unfortunate that the Delhi government will not allow him to be treated in its hospitals, saying that he is not from the city. The Centre must intervene in this matter," the BSP chief tweeted (translated from Hindi).

She also urged people to avoid travel during the relaxation period of lockdown being implement from today.

"Under Unlock-1, people should strictly follow the government rules to go to whichever places and markets that are being opened from today. If it is very important, then only people should go there, otherwise, they should avoid it. This is the advice of BSP in the public interest," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that hospitals in Delhi, except those run by the Centre, will only be available for people from the national capital in the view of rising COVID-19 cases here.

He said that private hospitals in the national capital will also only treat patients from national capital except for those hospitals which provide treatment that is not available anywhere in the country.