STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mayawati urges Centre to intervene on Delhi government's decision to reserve city hospitals for residents

BSP chief Mayawati urged people to avoid travel during the relaxation period of lockdown being implement from today.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that the Centre must intervene in Delhi government's decision to not allow treatment of people from outside the city in the hospitals in the national capital, except those run by the Union government.

"Delhi is the capital of the country. People from all over the country come here for their important work. In such a situation, if a person suddenly falls ill, then it is very unfortunate that the Delhi government will not allow him to be treated in its hospitals, saying that he is not from the city. The Centre must intervene in this matter," the BSP chief tweeted (translated from Hindi).

She also urged people to avoid travel during the relaxation period of lockdown being implement from today.

"Under Unlock-1, people should strictly follow the government rules to go to whichever places and markets that are being opened from today. If it is very important, then only people should go there, otherwise, they should avoid it. This is the advice of BSP in the public interest," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that hospitals in Delhi, except those run by the Centre, will only be available for people from the national capital in the view of rising COVID-19 cases here.

He said that private hospitals in the national capital will also only treat patients from national capital except for those hospitals which provide treatment that is not available anywhere in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi government' Mayawati
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp