STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Operation 'Desert Chase': Two spies supplying info to Pak ISI held in Rajasthan

One of the spies was honey-trapped through a fake account on Facebook with the name Anushka Chopra in March 2019 and started supplying info to ISI for money.

Published: 08th June 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two youngsters have been arrested from Bikaner and Jhunjhunu districts of Rajasthan allegedly for working as spies for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. The operation that nabbed the culprits was jointly carried out by the Army, UP ATS, and Rajasthan Police, and was named Operation 'Desert Chase'.

The arrest of the two suspects was confirmed by the Additional Director General of Rajasthan Police Intelligence wing Umesh Mishra.

According to the sources, the names of the two arrested youths were Vikas and Chiman Lal. Vikas Kumar, a native of Jhunjhunu district, used to send sensitive information and photos on ammunition, Order of Battle, and Order of Military Fighting Formation to ISI.  

Chiman Lal, who was supplying water tanker to Army's Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, used to take photographs of the sensitive area and give it to his handler in Pakistan.  

In lieu of espionage activities, Vikas used to get money in his brother Hemant's bank account. Hemant is also being questioned in the entire case.  Significantly, Vikas's father is a retired serviceman.

In August 2019, the Military Intelligence Team of Lucknow got a tip-off about a detective agent near Ganganagar who was providing sensitive military information to Pakistan. The person, identified as Vikas Kumar, was traced near an Army ammunition depot. This was reported to UP ATS in January 2020 and his activities were regularly monitored by intelligence agencies.

Last month, Rajasthan Police was informed about the spies following which a joint team was formed to arrest the duo.

The initial interrogation suggests that Vikas was honey-trapped through a fake account on Facebook with the name Anushka Chopra in March 2019. She lured Vikas into providing sensitive information about Army installations and in return received Rs 75,000 in his brother's account from Pakistan. At the same time, Vikas gave about Rs 9000 to Chiman Lal in exchange for information. The officials are also expecting to get more information from the duo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Army ISI Pak intelligence Rajasthan Police UP ATS
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp